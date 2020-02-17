Wayne County man wins $1 million on scratch off lottery ticket

One eastern Carolina man took a chance on the new "50X The Cash" scratch-off and ended up winning the first $1 million top prize in the game.

Guadalupe Aguilar of Seven Springs bought the $10.00 ticket at the Sunoco on Ramsey Street in Fayetteville.

He had a choice of getting $50,000 a year over 20 years, totaling $1 million, or a lump sum of $600,000. Aguilar took the lump sum, claiming his prize in Raleigh on Friday.

After taxes he took home more than $388,000.

Three $1 million prizes are still up for grabs in the "50X The Cash" game.