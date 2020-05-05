Washington High School seniors pick up caps & gowns

With high school graduation in sight, it was a special day Tuesday for some soon to be grads, even if the graduation ceremony is uncertain at this time.

Tuesday at Washington High School, graduating seniors were able to pick up their cap and gown.

Teachers and administration greeted the students with signs and cheered them on as they drove up to pick up their gear.

Washington High School Principal Michael Swinson says, "We kind of sent a call to all of our teachers to come out here and cheer them on. A lot of other schools have done it and we thought we would follow suit. We as a group have missed each other and we haven't seen the students and its good to get out here."

Whether they will be able to walk across the stage with their friends is the big question. Swinson says they have a committee working on graduation scenarios, such as drive through graduation, and traditional graduation on the football field, but they are waiting on guidance from the governor in the next few weeks on how everything should be handled with events like this. "

Graduation is set for June 13th.

