Virtual graduation held for Craven County Early College

Graduations around the country have been canceled, postponed, and many have even gone virtual. But the spirit of graduation day for one local early college high school is still very much alive and well.

From the pictures and balloons to all of the signs and streamers, the teachers and staff at Early College East High School in Craven County, are doing all they can to help their seniors have that treasured graduation moment.

The school gave students a chance to take pictures with all of their family and friends in front of what their real graduation would have looked like.

Friday is the night they were set to walk across the stage after five years of hard work to earn not only their high school diploma, but also an associate's degree.

Although it couldn't be in person, Early College East held a virtual graduation ceremony for their students Friday night.

