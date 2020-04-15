Vidant Dr. explains why COVID-19 cases are higher for African-Americans

When it comes to who is being diagnosed with COVID-19, the Surgeon General says African-Americans are at a higher risk. A Brody School of Medicine professor says the statistics here in our state also reflect that data.

Dr. Cedric Bright says, "When I go out to the store, I'm being very cautious about how close I'm getting to other people and I'm wearing my mask."

And while people may be taking precautions, Dr. Bright, who's a former President of the National Medical Association, says across several states, African-Americans are at a higher risk for the coronavirus.

Bright says, "In North Carolina, African-Americans make up 22 percent of the state's population, but they make up 39 percent of the people that are being diagnosed with COVID and 40 percent of the deaths in the state."

Bright says there are several reasons for this. "Number one is that we have a lot of the underlying diseases that make us more susceptible. Number two: Access to medical care is a issue for our communities. Number three: Many of our communities are in areas that have a lot of the social detriments of health."

Dr. Bright reminds people to wash your hands, wear a mask, stay six feet apart from everyone else, and avoid unnecessary trips. "If you can stay at home, it's kind of hard for the virus to come into your house unless somebody brings it to you."

Bright says other things that affect the proportions are the amount of pollutants in the air where people are living and limited access to healthier foods to support the immune system.

