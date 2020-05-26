Utility companies help manage overdue bills

Municipalities say they will work with residents who got behind on their utility bills because of COVID-19.

On Sunday, the governor’s order that bars cutoffs because of non-payment is set to expire.

That order applies to electric, gas, water, and sewage services for sixty days.

The order tells utilities to give customers at least six months to pay outstanding balances. At the same time it prohibits them from collecting any fees, penalties or interest for late payments.

Greenville Utilities says they’ve already sent out letters to customers explaining the process.

Steve Hawley with GUC says they will work with their customers on a one-on-one basis to set up payment arrangements.

The governor’s order runs to June 1st.