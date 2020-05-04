United Way participating in Giving Tuesday

With the coronavirus putting a record number of people out of work and in difficult financial situations, the need for donations is the greatest it’s ever been.

United Way, an agency that partners with charitable organizations like the food bank and the Council on Aging, will host “Giving Tuesday Now,” a special event to help relieve those who are suffering during the coronavirus.

The goal is to collect essential items like non-perishable food, hygiene products, bedding like new pillows, sheets and blankets, cleaning supplies, and money. Everything will be directed to where it’s most needed in the community, distributed among different organizations to go to shelters, the elderly, and other families and individuals who need help.

One man, Lemonte Langley, said he’s struggled with an illness for a long time and almost lost the will to live along the way. However, he said help from United Way and its partners was life-changing for him and his family.

“Trying to get in the kitchen and cook food when you can barely get out of bed, barely get to the restroom...and to know you got hot food coming in every day, we’ll just about every day — 5 days a week, it’s God-sent,” he said. “It’s a blessing.”

You can donate Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. outside of our WITN station on Arlington Boulevard or at the Council on Aging. You can also donate by texting #pittstrong to 313131 or by visiting Pitt County’s United Way website.