UNC Lenoir nurses honored during Nurses Week

This is National Nurses Week and the city of Kinston is paying tribute to its nurses on the front lines of the pandemic fight.

Mayor Don Hardy visited UNC Health Care Lenoir Friday afternoon where nurses watched as he signed a proclamation honoring the hospital and its workers.

The mayor called the nurses and others in health care workers "strong people," working especially hard during the pandemic.

Hardy says, "We don't know what goes on behind the scenes with our nurses. They do a lot. They're expected to do a lot. They're saving lives away from their families. They try to do what's necessary to save the lives of those that are at home, their loved ones."

There have been similar ceremonies at other hospitals across the state.

