Thoroughfare Firefighter Dies in Line of Duty

The Wayne County Fire Marshal’s office says volunteer firefighter Joe Jessie Tucker has died.

Thoroughfare, Mar Mac, and Grantham Volunteer Fire Departments were responding to a call on Old Grantham Road in Goldsboro shortly after 3 Sunday morning. After arriving, the driver of Thoroughfare Engine 2 complained of a possible medical emergency. Wayne County EMS assessed the firefighter and immediately took him to the Wayne UNC emergency room.

The cause of death is not known.

Tucker served as a volunteer firefighter with the Thoroughfare Fire Department since 2004.