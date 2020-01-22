Strive for Five showing success in Pitt County

Pitt County Schools Strive for Five Attendance Campaign that kicked off in August, encouraging perfect attendance and reducing absent students, is showing success.

The program strives to encourage five or fewer absences and since the start, there have been nothing but positive reviews.

According to Pitt County Schools, after the first quarter attendance tallies, almost 95% of students from kindergarten to eighth grade had five or fewer absences.

School officials said missing 10 percent or more of school days can result in negative outcomes.

Excused, unexcused absences and suspensions can impact a student, making third graders unable to read on grade level, sixth graders failing multiple classes, and even ninth graders dropping out of high school.

Laura Bennett is the Wintergreen Primary school counselor.

She says school success comes from good school attendance and good school attendance starts in preschool.

"The responses from Strive for Five have been great. Students recognize the language and goal of having less than five absent days during the year," Bennett said.

Bennett says the Strive for Five program helps students achieve academically and socially.

"We want them to be successful students and in turn, become successful graduates," Bennett said.

At Wintergreen Primary school, students are rewarded with a popcorn party and their names on a banner if they achieve the Strive for Five initiative.

Bennett also says that schools understand when a child is sick and needs to take the appropriate days off before coming back to school.

Good health practices can help students remain healthy throughout the year.