State gets coronavirus test kits for state corrections workers

More than 20,000 coronavirus tests have been secured to test more than 16,000 corrections officers and other employees at all of the 56 correctional institutions in NC over the next few weeks.

According to State Treasurer Dale Folwell, the largest concentrations of COVID-19 cases in our state have occurred in prisons.

Details are still being finalized, but the plan intends to leverage its State Health Plan Network of more than 25,000 providers that signed onto the Clear Pricing Project last year.

Department of Public Safety employees will start getting tested, beginning with the 17 institutions that have at least one person testing positive.

The treasurer said wider testing of state employees is in the works over the next few weeks to get a better understanding of the extent of the virus.

Further information regarding who may already have antibodies for the virus will give public health officials additional empirical data with which to determine the nature and timing of reopening the state’s economy.

“We don’t care where people get tested and we don’t care who does the test. But it is time to reduce the anxiety among our state employees. What’s important is for them to know that they're not invisible to us. And that’s why we launched out on this initiative,” said Treasurer Folwell.

Treasurer Folwell said the number of tests given to each facility is based on how many employees the institution has.

