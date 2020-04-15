Some restaurants forced to cut staff, hours during pandemic.

Some restaurants have been more fortunate than others during the COVID-19 pandemic and have been able to change operations quickly to adapt to a takeout-only format, while others have been forced to let employees go or drastically change their hours to get by.

The hardest hit have been small businesses that may not have as much financial support as some larger chains.

The Scullery is finally taking orders again after being closed for two weeks. They're one of the countless restaurants in Greenville who have had to change their operations due to the pandemic, and in the process send their employees home.

"That was the most difficult part of this,” said owner Matt Scully. “Putting them out of work and not knowing when they're going to get unemployment or what they're going to do to provide for themselves and their families.”

Marathon is one restaurant that has been able to stay open for takeout orders. Owner Berry Kachroo gives credit to the restaurant’s loyal customers for helping keep things running.

“We are the oldest restaurant in town, so we have three generations of people who have been coming here,” said Kachroo. “If it wouldn't be for that we'd be in great, great, great trouble.”

But even Kachroo has had to make adjustments during their changed schedule.

“There were a couple college students who worked here who are off, gone home anyway so that didn't really technically qualify as having to lay them off. Everyone else is still working here, but with lesser hours,” he said.

Scully says his restaurant is working on staffing the kitchen for a full-fledged takeout menu next week, but says that process will take time.

Still though, he's remaining positive.

“It's going to be difficult to get through this time and make sure everybody has the support they need but, you know, so far so good.”

Scully says they’ve been keeping themselves busy - last week the Scullery teamed up with Villa Verde to serve an Easter dinner for respiratory therapists and X-ray technicians at Vidant Medical Center.