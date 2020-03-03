Sales tax on the ballot in Washington & Bertie Counties

Voters in Washington and Bertie Counties voted Tuesday on a sales tax increase that is in addition to all other state and local sales and use taxes.

Residents have been pretty vocal about whether or not they're supporting the tax.

Voters said the tax is supposed to help with teacher pay raises.

Both counties have a quarter percent sales and use tax raise on the ballot.

Mirium Bazemore-Capehart lives in Bertie County and says she's happy that the tax is going to help out teachers who need it most. "I think that it's a tax that the Bertie County citizens should be more than willing to cover because of its purpose, the intended purpose, to be able to provide supplemental income for the teachers, and we need to have quality teachers here in Bertie County."

Many voters said they are already focused ahead on the presidential election, choosing the party and candidate who is best aligned with issues on homelessness, Second Amendment rights, racial equality, and more.

