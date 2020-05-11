Rich Square nursing home deals with five COVID-19 deaths

Rich Square Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Northampton County now has the 2nd highest number of coronavirus-related deaths in a nursing home in eastern Carolina.

North Carolina's Health and Human Services Department confirmed that the center had 24 residents and 11 employees test positive for the virus as of Friday, with 5 residents who have already died. In terms of the highest number of deaths from the virus at a nursing home, the facility follows Mount Olive Center in Mt. Olive, which has 7 deaths.

This adds to the 322 people who have died from the virus in nursing homes and residential care facilities in North Carolina. This accounts for more than half of all coronavirus-related deaths in the state.

Family members of the nursing home residents are worried that Rich Square is not being transparent with the number of cases and deaths in the facility.

Sherry Brown has a brother who lives there and says, "I want questions answered about my brother. I received a letter in the mail on Saturday finally stating that there was a few positive cases, when I know it's a lot more than they're saying."

Her sister, Angie Hobbs, agreed. "Stay in contact," she said. "I mean, allow us to know what's going on. Don't keep it a secret like you're trying to hide it."

Rich Square Nursing and Rehabilitation Center has said they are testing, screening, and doing their best to keep residents and families informed about the results.

Another concern for family members and employees is their claim that the nursing home may be understaffed. "A building that big...I used to work in that facility. It's huge," said Brown. "You can't have 2 people 11 to 7 taking care of all these people."

An employee from the nursing home said they have one hallway reserved for those who tested positive for the virus, and because they are understaffed, she's seen nurses work in both the "clean" and "dirty" halls. She said she worries that the practice may be spreading the virus even more.

The nursing home did not comment about the amount of staff they currently have on board. However, in a statement, they said they will continue to do everything they can to prevent the spread of the virus, including restricting visitors, maintaining social distance and following other guidelines.

This all comes as the White House recommended Monday that more coronavirus testing be done for more than 1 million residents and employees in nursing homes in the next 2 weeks.

