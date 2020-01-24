Pitt County man charged with sex offense

A Pitt County man has been arrested following sexual assault related charges.

On Tuesday, January 21st, the Pitt County Sheriff's Office received a report of a sexual assault that occurred at a home on Bells Fork Road.

The sheriff's office Facebook page says there has been a lengthy history of similar activity involving 57-year-old Terry Best, at that home.

On Thursday detectives arrested Best and charged him with one felony count of second degree forced sex offense.

Best has been booked into the Pitt County Detention Center under a $500,000 secured bond.

