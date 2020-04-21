Pitt County court system using new video technology to stay safe from coronavirus

Inmates at the Pitt County Detention Center will still have their first appearances, now without a judge in the courtroom.

The sheriff's office implemented video technology starting Tuesday.

Inmates will keep coming into the courtroom as they have, and a judge at the courthouse will proceed with the first appearance process.

Sheriff Paula Dance says this is something that was first discussed about a month ago.

This keeps as few people in the detention center as possible and limits the risk of spread of COVID-19 among inmates, staff, and judges.

As of now the sheriff's office says there have been no issues related to the spread inside the jail and they hope something like this keep it that way.

Dance says this is part of adapting to even more modern technology.