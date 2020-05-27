Pitt County Health Director still encourages wearing masks

A public health director here in the east is encouraging residents to continue wearing masks while in public and practicing social distancing as businesses continue to reopen.

Pitt County Health Director Dr. John Silvernail says his department has received a few complaints about customers and businesses not following safety protocols included in the governor's reopening plan.

He says those complaints are addressed by law-enforcement and are forwarded to the appropriate agencies.

Silvernail says there have been 2,967 people tested for the virus in the county with 263 positive results. He says he understands people are feeling fatigue with social distancing, but it's important that people continue to wear masks in public, wash their hands frequently, and give each other space.

Silvernail says, "COVID-19 is going to be with us for a long time to come, and we have to be smarter about this. We have to protect ourselves regardless of what's open, and we also need to help protect other people."

Silvernail says it's unclear how long we should expect to need to wear masks and practice social distancing, but his best guess is probably another 6 to 9 months.

