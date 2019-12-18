Pepsi Family Center at Tryon Palace reopens

Tryon Palace held its grand re-opening of the Pepsi Portal to History, Wednesday, in the North Carolina History Center.

The Pepsi Portal to History, also known as the Pepsi Family Center, reopens after more than a year of repairs to damage caused by Hurricane Florence in September 2018.

The Pepsi Portal to History is an interactive exhibit that has been a visitor favorite, transporting visitors of all ages to 1835 New Bern, where they learn North Carolina history through play and technological displays.

The exhibit sustained major damage during Hurricane Florence, when rain waters flooded the subfloor, destroying the wiring that was beneath the floor. This wiring was essential to the operation of the many computers that run the exhibit, leaving the entire exhibit inoperable.

The reopening is made possible through the efforts of contractors and staff, and the support of the Tryon Palace Foundation.

