Peaceful protest held in Washington

More than 100 protesters came together on the Washington waterfront in response to the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Monday marks one week since Floyd's death.

One couple that showed up say they were there to make sure justice is served.

Some people moved their boats out of an abundance of caution.

Organizers said the demonstration was all about Floyd and nothing else. They say people who wanted to destroy things were not welcome.

A curfew is in effect for Washington beginning at 8:00 p.m. Monday.

