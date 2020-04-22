Parade held for 100-year-old Greenville woman's birthday

Birthdays are a time for celebration, especially turning 100-years-old. So family and friends figured out a way to still celebrate one local woman on her big day, despite the pandemic.

With social distancing we are learning to adapt to many situations. one of those is how we celebrate birthdays.

Wednesday a parade of cars went by the home of Eva Wilkes in Greenville, who turned 100.

Wilkes told us she was so excited people came by for her birthday and that she was speechless.

People dropped off presents, cards and the Greenville Fire Rescue and Greenville Police Department also joined the fun to celebrate Wilkes' special day.