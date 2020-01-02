Operation "Pay Up" goes after those delinquent on child support in Craven County

The Craven County Sheriff’s Office, with help from Commissioner E.T. Mitchell and the county, say they’re making it a priority to hold people accountable for their child support payments.

“It’s very important to understand that it’s the children who suffer,” says Craven County Sheriff Chip Hughes.

The sheriff’s office conducted operation “Pay Up,” on December 30, which lead to 13 arrests.

Hughes says there are a still a number of warrants that need to be served and collected.

“We will continue to actively seek and enforce these warrants that are issued by the courts to go after these parents that do not stand up to their financial obligations and take care of their children as they should be,” says Hughes.

Craven County Commissioner E.T. Mitchell says this is an issue that many people can relate to.

“All of us have parents, mothers, sisters, children and grandchildren who can be impacted by people not paying the child support that they are responsible for,” she says.

She adds the county recognizes the money from child support is a necessity for children, not just extra money.

“In many cases for these families these are basic living expenses that go into the care and feeding of the families themselves,” says Mitchell.

Hughes says there are 15 people that owe more than $60,000 in child support. He says there is a dedicated resource that will do nothing but go after those who are delinquent in their child support.

Hughes says, “ it’s a priority just like the drugs are in this county, just like animal abuse and neglect.“