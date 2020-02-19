Onslow Memorial Hospital shows off new spine surgery robot

A new robot used for spine surgery in Jacksonville is the only one of its kind in Eastern North Carolina, and one of just four in the state.

The device is called MazorX. It is being used at Onslow Memorial Hospital.

“This is a tool to help me do the surgery quicker, safer, and more accurately. In doing that, the patients do better", said spine surgeon Dr. Ash Guirgues, M.D.

Aurilia Green is one of Dr. Guirgues’s patients. She’s also a military veteran. She was one of the first local MazorX patients.

Green says, “This was my third surgery. I was hurt while on active duty.” She says, the recovery has been significantly better after the MazorX procedure compared to the other two.

Green says, “With the robotic, the operation only lasted 4 hours, compared to 8 hours with the conventional method. With the other ones, I would be more in pain, and the recovery time was a lot longer. I was driving this time within one week."

The technology pinpoints exactly where to make an incision using spinal navigation. Doctors say this is an advancement, even beyond what have previously been considered the most minimally invasive spinal surgery methods.

“This is only the tip of the iceberg in terms of robotic spine navigation", added Guirgues.

The nearest other MazorX, stealth edition is is Raleigh, meaning patients in the east do not have to make that drive to get the advanced care.​