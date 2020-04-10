Onslow County paramedics develop patient tent

One emergency services department here in the east developed protective equipment to help with the COVID-19 pandemic and it is going to be used around the country.

In Onslow County what they made consists of a PVC pipe frame with plastic over it, that goes over a patient being transported.

This is not used on every patient that paramedics and EMT's encounter.

While Onslow EMS says they have had calls for people saying they have symptoms of COVID-19, they're also out responding to calls unrelated to the virus.

They're now screening patients by asking questions, and if they feel a patient's answers warrant it, they will use the protective shield.

The plastic is replaced each time and the pipes are wiped down after each use. All ambulances are now equipped with one.

David Grovdahl with Onslow County EMS says, "This is for their safety. This is for the safety of our staff and for the safety of the community, including when we roll into the hospital."

Paramedic Susan Kellough says, "It keeps me, my partner, and everyone else safe in the truck, and it is good for the patient because we're making sure that they're getting the correct medication they need without exposing anyone else as well."

They say this is not a replacement for personal protective equipment. Paramedics will still have masks for when they cannot use the tent, but they say the tent is just one more tool they now have in fighting COVID-19.

The supplies for the patient tents were donated by Lowe's Home Improvement of Jacksonville. Onslow Emergency Services says they've passed the design along to 30 other EMS departments in the U.S. and one in Canada.