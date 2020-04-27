Onslow County Schools looking ahead to the fall

Onslow County school officials say things are going well for the rest of their current school year, and they're already making plans for the next year.

The board of education held a workshop Monday, looking at the superintendent's budget proposal for the next school year.

They're also discussing the current year, changed dramatically by the coronavirus.

Superintendent Brett Anderson says virtual learning is going well. The next step is planning for fall, and whether Governor Roy Cooper will allow students to return to campus.

Anderson says, "A lot of things, see what the government's going to do with the governor and the opening dates are really kinda hit us. What we'll be able to do, but we are looking at any decisions that we need to make, we'll be sharing that with our community when we have solid answers.

Anderson says he's proud of the district's efforts to keep students fed while out of school, with more than 300,000 meals served in the last six weeks.