Onslow County Commissioners pass Second Amendment resolution

The list is growing of local governments taking a stance to uphold the Second Amendment to the U.S. Constitution

The Onslow County Commissioners voted unanimously Monday to sign a proclamation stating Onslow County government stands for the Second Amendment of the U.S. Constitution.

This comes after Craven and Jones Counties, among others, have taken similar action, with counties in Virginia doing so as well.

Onslow County's stance is a little different than others in that they specifically wanted to avoid calling the county a sanctuary for the Second Amendment. Other governments have used the word sanctuary. Onslow County's legal department spent several months working on the wording of the document, per the request of the commissioners.

Onslow County's seven commissioners are all Republican, several of which have a military and/or law enforcement background.

Officials said the proclamation expresses the county's stance to uphold the Second Amendment, however it does not protect them from any changes to state or national laws.

