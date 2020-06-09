North Carolina schools working on new guidelines for fall reopening

Schools in North Carolina are wrapping up their final week of the regular school year, but are already thinking about how they’re going to reopen by the time the bell rings on August 17.

Gov. Roy Cooper (D) issued new guidelines Monday on what the 2020-2021 school year should look like ahead of the possibility of a second wave of coronavirus. Those guidelines include daily temperature and health checks, physical distancing in classrooms and adjusting bus schedules.

“Now the hard work will be done by local school boards, superintendents, principals, school nurses to tailor the plans to their particular schools,” said Cooper.

Onslow County Schools Communications Officer Brent Anderson said the guidelines provide a clearer path toward reopening, but that schools across the state will have to get back to hitting the books to sharpen the details.

“We’ve got a lot of people that we have to work with,” said Anderson. “We know what it takes to get a school running and to get kids to and from the number of schools and students that we move every day.”

The plan includes three possible scenarios: minimal social distancing, moderate social distancing, and a return to remote learning. Which plan schools are instructed to use would depend on the future situation the state finds itself in, but added that not getting ahead of thinking through ways to ensure safe learning now would be reckless.

“Schools are vital to learning, physical fitness and social interaction,” said Cooper. “For many students it’s also a place for healthy meals, safe environments, stability and routine.”

Cooper said he will be providing more guidance on which path schools should be instructed to take by July 1.