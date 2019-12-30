Non-profits in need of donations ahead of the new year

While the holidays have come and gone, non-profit organizations are still in great need of donations as the year winds to a close.

With those potential tax write-offs benefiting donors as well, many non-profits are hoping folks are still in the giving spirit.

And while the red kettles have been put away, many are still continuing to donate.

"I have so many blessings, and I just think it would be nice to share with others less fortunate because I do have a lot of to be thankful for," says Helen Lewis, who donated clothes and other gently used items to the Salvation Army Family Store.

A teacher in eastern North Carolina, Lewis says she tries to donate items at least once or twice a year.

"Being a teacher you can see the need with children all the time, or just being out in the community when you're around folks you can see if there is a need or not," Lewis added.

And non-profits like the Salvation Army, say there is a need.

Captain Curtis Kratz in New Bern says they fell roughly $20,000 short of their kettle goal this holiday season leaving many folks still in need.

"Anybody who is without, is always going to be the greatest need. No matter how well things are, or how well things are going, somebody is always going to be in need," Kratz explained.

With food pantries filled with non-perishable food items, and other dry goods, non-profits say monetary donations will go the furthest.

"The money that we use to help people is literally most of that operating fund. It's what we use to help people with rent, utilities, and other needs that may come across that way," added Kratz.

The Coastal Women's Shelter, whose clients have nothing but the clothes on their back, say money is their biggest need as well.

"We're a non-profit so we don't have money to go and actually purchase the items that our clients need. So people come in and they need food, clothing, donations-- monetary donations would help out tremendously," explained Assistant Director Lisa Moore.

And while donations of any kind are greatly appreciated, without funds, many non-profits simply can't operate.

"We ask people to help people because if they don't have any money, we don't have any money and we can't help them," added Moore.

Non-profits say those monetary funds can go towards bills for some folks in need, down payments on new apartments, or helping organizational programs.

They add the best way to give is to commit a monthly donation, no matter the amount.