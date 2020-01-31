Newborn still missing in Florida after family’s slaying, father’s apparent suicide

The search continues for a week-old baby from Miami.

Andrew Caballeiro, a newborn, is still missing. His father, who was believed to have abducted him, was found dead near Tampa. (Source: FDLE/WFOR/CNN)

Authorities say Andrew Caballeiro was abducted by his father, who was later found dead near Tampa, Fla.

Andrew is the focus of an intense cross-state investigation that stretches from southwest Miami-Dade to Pasco County, north of Tampa.

“If anyone has possession of Andrew to turn him in and we are not going to press charges. It’s all we got left,” said family member Melchor Izquierdo.

On Tuesday, the little 8-pound newborn’s mother, grandmother, and great grandmother were shot to death in the home of Andrew’s father.

While investigating that tragedy, Miami-Dade detectives realized the child’s father, 49-year-old Ernesto Caballeiro, and Andrew were nowhere to be found.

Family members are hoping for the best.

"We hope the kid is alive and hope someone will take care of him and leave him in a place where we can pick him up,” said family member Reyna Valdes.

Wednesday the father took his own life, his body found in Pasco County. Miami-Dade police had called him a suspect in the triple murder.

Caballeiro’s van was found at the side of the a rural road. Found in the van: a baby’s pacifier.

“We had the blood hounds out there searching. The blood hounds had nothing. There was no indication that the child was in the area,” said Pasco County Sheriff Chris Nocco.

The Miami Herald reported that police have surveillance video of the father leaving the home with the child and an AR-15.

“This man, instead of being at least happy that he had the beautiful son, healthy, almost 8 pounds, I don’t know the exact weight, he comes and does this crazy thing,” Izquierdo said.

There has been no evidence discovered at the scene that confirms Andrew was with his father in Pasco County.

Records show Caballeiro had prior arrests for grand theft, operating a chop shop and aggravated assault.

Copyright 2020 WFOR via CNN. All rights reserved.