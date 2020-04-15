New Bern catering company providing meals for kids in need

From schools, to churches, to everyday community members, people are coming together during the pandemic to make sure children don't go hungry.

Those efforts are no different for one catering company here in the east.

Staff members for "Thee Catering Company" out of New Bern cooked, prepped, and boxed over 600 meals. Those meals are then are delivered to Boys and Girls Clubs in Carteret and Craven Counties, as well as churches in Pitt and Wayne Counties.

Families can either pick up the hot meals or have them delivered to their home.

The meals come as part of the Feed Kids Initiative, which sees the company provide meals to at-risk youth through after school and summertime programs.

But because so many kids struggle to get one meal a day, let alone three full meals, they decide to start the summertime program ahead of schedule.

They average more than 800 meals per day. They also provide frozen meals for the weekends.

