New Bern Fire & Police Departments take part in Battle of the Badges

First responders put their lives on the line every day to save ours and in New Bern Friday that took that one step further.

The 4th annual Battle of the Badges Blood Drive between the fire and police departments took place. It is a competition to see who can recruit the most donors.

Kristin Willis is the senior account manager for the Red Cross. She says the blood drive falls right after a critical appeal when the Red Cross has less than three days of blood supply on hand.

Willis says, “The blood is needed. Every two seconds someone in the United States is receiving blood product and so one pint can save up to three people."

And once you give blood, you are supposed to give your vote to either the firefighters or police officers.

First responders said the last three years of the event, they’ve collected around 470 units of blood, saving close to 1,400 lives.