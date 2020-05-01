NC looks ahead to gradual reopening possibly starting next week

Our state has been under a stay at home order for over a month, but in one week, barring any changes, North Carolina is set to begin the much anticipated process of reopening for business.

By May 8th we'll have been under the stay at home order for 38 days.

Those days have wreaked havoc on countless businesses, and many are looking forward to jump-starting the economy and getting back in gear.

But as we begin that process, it's more important than ever to make safety the number one priority in order to keep the virus case count from shooting back up.

Dr. Haiyong Liu is the Economics Department Chair at ECU.

He says every community's regrowth period will be different, but he thinks eastern NC is on the right path. "If you look at the confirmed cases in eastern North Carolina, they've basically plateaued since two or three weeks ago. I think this is going to be a collective effort and the speed of recovery is going to vary region by region, state by state, community by community.

Liu says we can look at states and countries that have already begun that reopening process and learn what works and what to avoid.