NC gets failing grade in tobacco control report

The American Lung Association released an annual tobacco control report that goes over the efforts to decrease and prevent the use of tobacco and North Carolina didn't do so well.

The ALA gave North Carolina an "F" in every category, for failing to protect children and adults from tobacco exposure. ​

In the categories of Tobacco Prevention, Smokefree Air, Tobacco Taxes, Cessation Services and the sale of tobacco, North Carolina scored the lowest in all of these.

For fiscal year 2020, NC was given $5,372,165 and the state tobacco-related revenue is expected to be $455,700,000.

This means NC is spending more on tobacco than it is putting into fighting tobacco use.

June Deen is the Senior Director for Advocacy at the American Lung Association. She says, "Tobacco use is the leading cause of death in the country and with the use of e-cigarettes or vapes, there has been a rise in these numbers."

In 2018, the rise of e-cigarette use in high schooler's was 78% and it rose another 27.5% in 2019, according to ALA.

About 6.2 million middle and high school students now use tobacco products.

"We know that this product kills people prematurely and we can do something about it. But if we're not careful, we are going to lose a whole new generation to tobacco related diseases with these vaping products," Deen said.

The American Lung Association say that this can be fixed, though because scoring "F's" in every tobacco prevention category isn't good for anyone.

Their suggestions are to raise the state cigarette tax from 45 cents to 1 dollar and 81 cents.

They also say the the no smoking law should be expanded to include all public places and private work sites.