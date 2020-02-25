Morehead City breaks ground on new city hall

Officials in Morehead City broke ground on a new city hall Tuesday afternoon in an effort to centralize the needs for town residents.

The new facility will be built where the old Charles Wallace School use to sit on Bridges Street between North 11th and North 12th Streets.

"You hate to lose something you've known all your life, but if it can be replaced as close to what you had, it's good," says Rilla Gould, a Morehead City resident.

Gould attended Charles Wallace back in the early 1930's.

As a member of the town's historic committee, she fought to have the town preserve the place from which she has so many memories.

"We're just thankful that it's going to look a lot like the old one," Gould smiles.

The town's new city hall will be a two-story, 22,000 square foot facility, designed off the now demolished school.

And with town employees currently split among three buildings, consolidating departments will create a one-stop shop for residents.

"It will be much better, you don't have to go to two or three different places now," says Gould.

"We kind of spread out right now. We've got City Hall, we've got the municipal building. So we're trying to just make it easier on everybody and it's going to make it more economical too," explained town Mayor Jerry Jones.

The new city hall will cost roughly $7 million, all of which will come from taxpayer dollars.

"It symbolizes Morehead City. When you talk about a city, you're not talking about a geographical area, you're talking about the people that live there. And this is just going to serve them so much better," Jones added.

It will also serve as the start of a new piece of history, on an already historic ground.

"The economic opportunities that will happen surrounding this building is just a good thing for the development of downtown Morehead," says Jones.

The town says they hope to be in the new facility in 15-months.