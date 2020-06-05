Main Street construction continues in Washington

If you have been to Washington lately, you may have noticed a section of Main Street under construction.

The project has the street blocked off, but people can still shop at local businesses in the area.

Washington City Manager Jonathan Russell says the project is currently on track to be completed in October.

Russell says good weather and the smaller number of people in the area due to COVID-19 has helped construction to move along quickly.

The project will improve water, sewer and storm water infrastructure, along with placing the electric utilities underground.

Russell says, "Washington is very fortunate with one of its greatest assets is its geography. With its location on the river, it encourages people to walk along the waterfront and visit the shops downtown."

When finished, the road will still be two lanes going one way, but they will widen the sidewalks for retail sales or dining options for restaurants.

Construction cost for the project will be around $3.5 million.

