Local travelers and airport officials monitoring coronavirus

With an estimated 2.7 million air travelers daily in the United States, airports are closely monitoring the evolving coronavirus as it continues to spread.​

Regional airport travelers flying out of eastern North Carolina almost always have a connection in bigger cities such as Atlanta, New York, and Charlotte.

“We do have travelers from all over the country and all over the world,” said Ellis Airport director Chris White. “Keeping things sanitized and just clean in general is very important.”

Dwain Manning started his trip to Chattanooga, Tennessee at Ellis Airport in Jacksonville Thursday. "Charlotte, that's my biggest concern with people traveling in and out of the country through there, and that does concern me a bit,” said Manning.

People who work at airports are in contact with people coming and going from all over.

"I'm not really that worried,” said Cynthia Potts, who works at a restaurant in Ellis airport. “Just being a little bit more cautious wiping things down,” she added.

There have been no cases of Coronavirus in eastern North Carolina. The only case in the state was confirmed Tuesday in Raleigh.

Ellis Airport officials say they've been keeping close contact with the Onslow County Health Department, which has been having daily meetings with the Center for Disease Control.

Health care Experts say the best thing for travelers to do is keep their hands clean and away from the face, especially after touching surfaces that an unknown number of people have already touched.