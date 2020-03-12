Local sports bars feel impact of canceled basketball games

As multiple sports organizations cancel major events in the coming weeks local sports bars expect to feel the impact.

The NBA and NHL have suspended their seasons to prevent contact through players and fans. MLB has delayed the start of its season. The NCAA has canceled the men's and women's Division I basketball tournaments, while conferences have called off their individual tournaments as well.

A popular ACC rivalry game, NC State versus Duke, was one of the first games canceled Thursday to prevent further spread of the virus.

Haley Bass and Kaitlyn Weaver work at Professor O'Cools in Greenville and say that the cancellations could heavily impact sports bars across the area.

Weaver says, "It'll definitely hurt a lot of businesses, it'll hurt the college if they cant have games, I just think if it's still going on then, that will not be good."

Bass says, "We didn't even think it would get to this extent so if it's still there that'll be a big problem, I don't know what we'll do."

Weaver and Bass say they have taken extra precautions to make sure their restaurant is sanitary to protect customers and staff from the virus.

