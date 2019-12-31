Local mental health expert offers advice for keeping resolutions

It's a phrase we hear every January first. "New year, new me." But how long does that new you last? According to some statistics, not very long at all.

Whether it's spending more time at the gym, cutting out sweets, or eliminating vices like drinking and smoking, according to U.S. News and World Report, 80% of people fail on their new year's resolutions by mid-February. And while for some it may boil down to a lack of discipline, one mental health expert in the east says that it may be a matter of setting unrealistic goals, or simply not being ready to follow through with those goals.

Lacey Dabelow with Crosswoods says it takes at least three weeks for a lifestyle change to become a habit, but many ultimately quit because they aren't seeing results, or they fail to continue with their goal after a relapse.

Dabelow says that any goal can be achieved, but the best way to be successful is to break down those goals into small, more measurable ones, but first, you must ultimately start with a real plan.

