Lenoir County Cooperative Extension kicks off pet food drive

A local agricultural extension office is working to make sure animal owners going through difficult times have enough food to provide for their pets.

The Lenoir County Cooperative Extension office is kicking off its ”No Empty Bowl” Project.

County residents who are out of work or facing financial challenges during the COVID-19 crisis can pick up free pet food at the Lenoir County livestock arena on Thursdays from 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. starting next week.

The agency is asking the public for help with pet food and supply donations and financial contributions that you can make at the farmers market in downtown Kinston starting this Saturday from 8:30 a.m. until 1:00 p.m..

County Extension Director Tammy Kelly says they will continue the campaign as long as there is a need. “We don’t want pet owners to have to feel like they can’t feed their animals and abandon them or turn them over or give them away or make a choice to feed their animals or themselves so we want to provide this service.”

Kelly says you can also make donations or seek assistance through the SPCA or the county extension office on weekdays as well.