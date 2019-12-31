Law enforcement watching for impaired drivers on New Year's Eve

Law enforcement officers will be out in full force New Year's Eve monitoring the roadways to keep you safe.

The North Carolina Highway Patrol says they will have more troopers out on the road looking for impaired drivers and getting them off the road.

This marks the final week of their "Booze It and Lose It" campaign.

Master Trooper Brad Taylor said in just the last two weeks troopers have pulled over 100 people driving while impaired.

Taylor says the best thing to do is plan ahead, if you are going to drink, have a designated driver or use a ride-share service.

Besides putting yourself and others at risk, if caught driving while impaired, you could face several fees and even jail time.

If you see a drunk driver you can call star HP or dial 9-1-1.

