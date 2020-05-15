Kinston churches give away food and gas

A former Kinston resident gave back to the to the community he loves on Friday.

Alfred Sutton wanted to help residents in need during the pandemic. He came up with the Bread of Life gas giveaway.

The event focused on those who are struggling, the elderly, or people who lost jobs due to the pandemic.

Volunteers from churches gave out tickets for free gas and a meal.

During the giveaway, people pulled up to the pump and volunteers pumped $10.00 worth of gas for each vehicle and gave them a loaf of bread and meat for sandwiches.

Reverend Reginald Bradshaw with St. Augustus Zion Church says "There is a need. There is a need. There are people who lost jobs, people who have no income. There are people who have not gotten their stimulus checks, their unemployment checks. In a real way this is a blessing to the people."

Area churches were able to help identify those who were most in need.