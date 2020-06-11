Kinston Mayor talks police reform

People supporting the black lives matter movement are pushing for policy change and equality for minorities. In response to these protests police reform bills have been introduced.

Mayor Don Hardy of Kinston says the police there already have updated policies in place, but they are taking a look at those policies and making adjustments accordingly.

Hardy said in reference to the George Floyd death, “I am a law enforcement officer myself and what we have to do is make sure we don’t ever do this again.“

As a result the city is looking into adding more policies and training for police. “We already have those things implemented, our use of force policies are actually updated, looked at, added too and I know the chief is going to take a look at that and make some adjustments accordingly,“ said Hardy.

Connor Potter is a Kinston resident and she said, “I feel like no matter what career or job position you’re in more training can never be a bad thing.“

Hardy said our country must handle these events with less hate and more love. “And I believe if we handle things out of love and put some things in place, we communicate better, put some training in place. I think that will be a better city or town across the US.“

The mayor also said every officer has a body camera and they do not use the chokehold method. He also emphasized communication with the community saying if there is a situation where someone is unhappy with the way an officer handled, it to contact city leaders.