Jacksonville military community comes together through art

Military life can bring a unique set of challenges that may only be understood by those who experience it.

With several military bases in eastern North Carolina there are ample resources for families, ranging from coffee groups, to professional counseling. But for some of Jacksonville's military community, they choose to go a route with a little more color and creativity.

At the Jacksonville-Onslow Arts Council, the Creative Forces program brings Veterans, service members, and their families together to create much more than artwork.

Veteran Alex Gutierrez says, "I just grab a canvas, and I just go."

Gutierrez painted an abstract American flag with rough edges, topped off with the word "United." He served as a Navy Corpsman for 7-years. Since he got out of the service in 2015, he says he's battled isolation. But now he finds himself at the Jacksonville Onslow Arts Council Wednesday evenings, during open studio for Creative Forces.

Gutierrez says, "Sometimes, as Veterans, we tend to suck it up. So, one way to express that is in the form of art."

Anna Pasquale, resident artist and military spouse says, "Why do we perceive our military community as not creative? They are. They were before they went in, and they are still."

With help from an art therapist from Camp Lejeune, Pasquale works to make Creative Forces about the people. "I work to make sure I am educated on things like PTS, PTSD, MST, Military Sexual Trauma, things like triggers."

Veteran Robin Lee says, "Well it um, wow, it helps with anger. I can tell when I don't make it here, versus when I do."

The program sees 20 to 30 regular attendees, but there have been about 120 people since it started in 2015.

Pasquale says, "We had one person in their testimonial for us. They shared that, this saved their life. And for this individual to say that, none of our community here say that lightly."

Whether it's painting, drawing, clay, or photography, Creative Forces seems to be about the therapeutic impact it has.

Lee says, "Creative Forces is probably one of the best things I could have ever run into."

Gutierrez says, "At the end of the day you're expressing something, which is better than keeping it all in."

​

Pasquale commented, "Art speaks sometimes when words fail."

Creative Forces is an initiative of the National Endowment for the Arts, and the U.S. Departments of Defense and Veterans Affairs​.

