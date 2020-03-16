Jacksonville city hall remains open

The city of Jacksonville says for now their buildings remain open, but they're taking the situation day-by-day.

Jacksonville's city hall was open, despite other cities, such as Swansboro and New Bern closing their town halls Monday.

Jacksonville did suspend its athletics programs, but the rest of their operations continued as normal.

The city's out-of-school program was in high demand, as all schools are closed. Officials say they adjusted that program following orders from Governor Cooper that no gatherings exceed 100 people. That number was eventually lowered to 50 people.

The city allowed parents to drop their children off, but once they hit the max capacity, parents had to be turned away.

Officials say the program will continue to go by the required cap of 100 people, despite the CDC, and now the state, recommending gatherings be limited to smaller groups.

Jacksonville City Manager Richard Woodruff says, "As a full service government it is very difficult for us to simply close our operations. That would have a very negative impact on the people and businesses in our community. So the city continues to remain operational as long as possible, keeping in mind we must all be part of the solution to this virus."

Jacksonville officials ask that anyone who needs to pay bills to do so online, or call if you have questions. They say people should avoid doing things in person unless it's necessary.

