Improvements continue to Town Common pedestrian bridge

Repair work continues on the pedestrian bridge at the east end of the Town Common in Greenville.

The bridge has been completely repainted and now crews are working on new concrete flooring to replace the old wooden decking.

City spokesman Brock Letchworth says the improvements are necessary because the bridge was deteriorating. "Then after that we'll have some lighting added to the bridge. We hope to be able to host some different types of events there in the future, things like dinners, socials."

Bridge improvements should be done by mid June.