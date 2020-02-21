Honey Baked Ham makes donation to Jacksonville USO

The Honey Baked Ham Company donated over 1,800 ham and turkey meals to the United Service Organizations of North Carolina center in Jacksonville this week as a part of its new Hamsgiving program.

This new initiative was born out of Honey Baked's desire to serve others year-round.

"At The Honey Baked Ham Company, giving is a part of who we are. While a large portion of America's giving happens in November and December, we recognize the importance of year-long service to our communities," said JoAnn Herold, Chief Marketing Officer at HoneyBaked. "We consider it an honor to be able to serve those who serve our country every day."

HoneyBaked donated 1,854 meals, which included either a Honey Baked Ham or Turkey Breast, along with a variety of desserts and heat-and-serve sides. The idea to include the USO in the Hamsgiving program came from franchisee Jackie Barton. Barton is married to Mike Barton, a retired Master Gunnery Sargent. Mike is a decorated veteran with over 27 years of service in the Marine Corps. Together, they own and operate four HoneyBaked locations, including a store on the Marine Corps Base in Camp Lejeune, and a location in Morehead that serves the Cherry Point Marine Corps Base.

"The Honey Baked Ham Company and Camp Lejeune are both a big part of my life," said Barton. "I was incredibly excited to bring these two organizations together to do some good."

Hamsgiving also donated over 20,000 hams this month through non-profit Feeding America.

