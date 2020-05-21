Highway Patrol urges safety even with fewer Memorial Day travelers

The North Carolina Highway Patrol encourages motorists to keep safety at the forefront this Memorial Day Weekend, especially as coronavirus restrictions are eased.

The North Carolina Highway Patrol is placing an emphasis on the reduction of vehicle collisions in hopes of reporting zero fatalities during the holiday period.

During this time troopers will be stationed along interstates and secondary roadways, monitoring violations of excessive speeding, driving while impaired and reckless driving.

The Highway Patrol partnered with the Wildlife Resources Commission's law enforcement division in the annual "On the Road, On the Water," campaign. Both organizations are working together to ensure violations, such as driving while impaired, are enforced on the water and land

Master Trooper Brad Taylor with NCHP says, "Don't get in a rush. Don't get caught up in road rage. Don't drink and drive. If you are impaired call a ride share service or get a ride. If you see someone who is impaired call star HP ,call our communications, call 911 if you need to"

Drivers are urged to wear their seatbelts, do not speed and give yourself plenty of time to get where you need to go.