Group protests in New Bern

Protests are continuing nationwide, and here in the east, including one Wednesday afternoon in New Bern.

A small group of people gathered in front of the New Bern Police Department to protest.

The group began with a moment of silence for George Floyd.

Protesters also read the names of people who they say have faced with racial injustice.

Protester Elijah Brown says, "So my thing is I grew up under oppression, right in this neighborhood. I think it's past time to change laws to save lives."

Organizers finished the demonstration by asking everyone taking part to go out and vote.

They're asking younger people to study history to understand why they are fighting injustice.