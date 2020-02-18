Grifton's only drug store to close

After its grocery store and other businesses have shut down, Grifton's only drug store is now closing its doors.

Grifton residents are saddened to hear that H&H is shutting down after 61-years of service. It's set to close Thursday afternoon, and follows the closure of the grocery store, the ABC store, and other businesses the past couple of years.

"It's just another brick falling on the town of Grifton, seeing the town going down like it is, it's just so sad. It's just so sad," said one resident, Mark Lambert. Another, Emma Wray, laments how it will impact so many in their community. "It's despair. What are these people, me included, gonna do? Where we going to go now?"

The store said it wasn't making money like it used to. They plan on transferring their existing prescriptions to the H&H in Vanceboro, offering free delivery for those who frequented the Grifton location.