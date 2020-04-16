Governor talks with WITN about the new normal

WITN's Clayton Bauman talked one-on-one with Governor Roy Cooper Thursday as COVID-19 deaths hit 133 with a total of 5,465 cases.

Medical experts have stated since this pandemic began in regards to aggressive social distancing orders – "if we do this right – it could look like we did too much." It's an expression Governor Cooper understands.

Cooper says, "When we save countless numbers of lives, If I was going to be criticized I'd rather criticized from doing too much. I do believe however that North Carolina has taken the right approach with our stay at home order"

Efforts to keep people safe have also resulted in an increase in those unemployed. There have been 619,000 jobless claims over the last month from North Carolinians. At the federal level 22 million Americans have filed for unemployment over the last several weeks.

After initial trouble handling the influx, Cooper says they are making headway. "We've had almost $300 million has been paid to claimants since the start of this process, money is getting out to North Carolinians. They've expanded the number of people in their call center, they've improved the number of servers, so the online experience is better."

We asked the governor about his three pronged approach to reopening North Carolina's economy and how testing is a big part of the equation.

Cooper says, "We know in order to safely do that that we've got to provide enough testing out there so that we can trace and isolate and make sure that the public is protected while we are easing restrictions, getting people back to work, getting kids back to school, but doing it in a new normal, doing it in a different way."

Cooper says that different way that aims to protect the most vulnerable. "When you see these nursing homes and rest homes with outbreaks and grandmothers and grandfathers contracting this disease and suffering and sometimes dying, we don't need that and we have to take the steps to stop that."

Cooper says examples of transition to that new normal would be restaurants that are partially full, trying to adhere to social distancing, as well as watching sports on TV without fans in attendance.

As far as the testing goes, Governor Cooper says he believes the country needs a strategic federal response to better tackle that part of his plan. But in the meantime he says partnerships with private companies and state universities continue to improve North Carolina's capabilities.