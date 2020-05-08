GUC offers advice for businesses reopening

As North Carolina begins to open up some businesses, Greenville Utilities has some advice for them.

GUC wants to urge businesses that may have been shut down due to the coronavirus to flush their water system.

They say it only takes a few minutes and it is an easy way to guarantee their water remains high quality.

If a building is closed and water is not used for a long period of time, they say that water sits in the pipes and becomes stagnant and that creates the potential for bacteria to grow and sediments to accumulate.

GUC Water Quality Manager Anthony Whitehead, "Any business that might have closed with the pandemic going on will have stagnant water in their pipes and want to get rid of that water and all they have to do is turn on the hot and cold water taps in the facilities and flush that water through."

GUC recommends flushing pipes throughout the entire building, including all appliances that use water, like ice machines and dishwashers.

Flushing clears out the water that has been sitting during low-use periods and replaces it with high-quality water from GUC's supply.