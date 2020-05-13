Firefighters awarded for saving life

Firefighters who went above and beyond to pull a man out of a burning home were honored Wednesday by the State Fire Marshal.

About six months ago, firefighters from North Lenoir and La Grange here were dispatched to a mobile home fire near La Grange.

A fire at Pecan Grove Mobile Home Park sent firefighters into a Smoky residence.

North Lenoir Captain Brandon Ward and the department’s Deputy Chief Tyler Moore, carried out a man they found unconscious, lying face down, in the bedroom. Ward then put his breathing mask on the victim, and he says, within seconds, the victim started to cough and catch his breath.

State Fire Marshal Mike Causey presented the firefighters the SAVE award, which is for first responders who go above and beyond.

Ward says, “I mean he’s got a second chance now. Some people are not as fortunate. We go into fires where a lot of people do not make it out in time, and we’ve had to go in there and recover them, so I mean he’s fortunate to be alive and I hope he enjoys life”

Firefighters Graham Stroud and Jared Barwick were also presented with SAVE awards for their efforts that day.

